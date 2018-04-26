Boy with leukaemia seizes opportunity to join local police force with both hands

A young boy being treated for leukaemia was given an opportunity to join his local police force for the day.

Auggie Powers, four, was shown around by officers at St Louis County Police Department in Missouri.

On his big day, he was sworn in by the department’s Chief Belmar and given a badge.

(St Louis County PD)

He also got to take a seat in a police helicopter.

(St Louis County PD)

And spent some time with the canine unit – where he took a particular liking to K9 Officer Onyx.

(St Louis County PD)

He also saw some of the incredible police equipment, such as armoured vehicles.

(St Louis County PD)

(St Louis County PD)

And even enjoyed a pizza party.

“Welcome Officer Auggie,” Twitter user @BradsB2652 commented. “Wishing you the best.”
