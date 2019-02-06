Boy who was bullied for sharing Trump's name falls asleep at State of the Union
A boy who shares Donald Trump's surname fell asleep during the President's State of the Union address, having been invited to attend it after he was reportedly bullied over his name.
Joshua's parents raised concerns about their 11-year-old son’s safety last December with staff at Talley Middle School in Wilmington, Delaware.
It was reported then that officials agreed to allow Joshua to ride on a different school bus, but on his first ride on his new bus, other students “inappropriately repeated his last name multiple times”.
Officials addressed the incident and say the school is providing additional support for Joshua, including mentoring, social and emotional support.
Joshua was invited to the State of the Union by First Lady Melania Trump, who has been an activist for anti-bullying since her husband took the oath of office.
Pictures of Joshua falling asleep at President's Trump speech last night have since gone viral, winning the sixth-grader many fans.
- additional reporting by Press Association
