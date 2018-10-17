Boston Dynamics’ SpotMini robot dancing to Uptown Funk will amuse or terrify you

A video of a Boston Dynamics robot dancing to Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk ft. Bruno Mars might just be the most confusing clip of 2018.

The company, which builds machines that test our ideas about robotics and movement, uploaded the video of their SpotMini robot dancing to the 2014 hit single.

Described as “a nimble robot that handles objects, climbs stairs, and will operate in offices, homes and outdoors” the clip is both hilarious and terrifying.

Introduced in 2017, the small four-legged robot weighs about 30kg and can run for around 90 minutes on one charge depending on the activity.

Earlier in the year Boston Dynamics announced the bot would be going on sale in 2019 – here’s a video demonstrating its navigational ability.

May God have mercy on us all.- Press Association