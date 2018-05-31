Boo boo trucks and battle unicorns! Parents reveal their kids’ unique vocabulary

Back to Discover Home

Children are pretty good at making new words – just ask the legion of parents on Twitter.

Well, historical romance novelist Tessa Dare did just that when her friend’s five-year-old saw a crow and called it a “Halloween eagle”, leading people to share their children’s creative vocabulary…

For starters, why can’t a rhino be known as a “battle unicorn”?

When ambulances = boo boo trucks, and bed sheets = bed skins.

Snow headphones would make a pretty good alternative name for earmuffs, don’t you think?

Hand socks! Why didn’t we think of this?

From now, cartwheels should definitely be known as “starfish circles”.

And harmonica as “cowboy trumpet”.

Ravioli is actually just a bunch of “pasta rockets”.

Quiet doggies slippers anyone?

When vultures become “flamingo witches”.

Which then of course leads to…

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Vocabulary, UK, English, Language, Vocabulary, Words, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover