Boo boo trucks and battle unicorns! Parents reveal their kids’ unique vocabulary
Children are pretty good at making new words – just ask the legion of parents on Twitter.
Well, historical romance novelist Tessa Dare did just that when her friend’s five-year-old saw a crow and called it a “Halloween eagle”, leading people to share their children’s creative vocabulary…
My friend’s 5-year-old just saw a crow and called it a “Halloween eagle.”— Tessa Dare 🐐 (@TessaDare) May 30, 2018
And a child shall lead us. It is known. This is the new name for the bird-formally-known-as-crow. You know what to do, @MerriamWebster.
For starters, why can’t a rhino be known as a “battle unicorn”?
A friend's 5 yr old saw a rhino and called it a "Battle Unicorn". Can we let 5 yr olds christen new species please?— Zoe Tuinman (@ZoeJTuinman) May 30, 2018
When ambulances = boo boo trucks, and bed sheets = bed skins.
As a toddler, my son was king of properly renaming things. This is why my vocabulary now includes gems like “boo boo trucks” and “bed skins” (ambulances and sheets, obviously).— Erin Rooney Doland (@erdoland) May 30, 2018
Snow headphones would make a pretty good alternative name for earmuffs, don’t you think?
My daughter re-named earmuffs "snow headphones" and it stuck over here.— Geoff Gerrietts (@ggerrietts) May 30, 2018
Hand socks! Why didn’t we think of this?
A kindergartner told me she liked my hand socks...gloves obviously. But now forever hand socks.— Jenny Watson (@msjennywatson) May 30, 2018
From now, cartwheels should definitely be known as “starfish circles”.
My 5 year old niece says "starfish-circle" for cartwheel. Genius!— Kaitlin C (@KCrechriou) May 30, 2018
And harmonica as “cowboy trumpet”.
When our son was little, he called a harmonica a "cowboy trumpet".— Suzanne Blakeman (@SuzanneBlakeman) May 30, 2018
Ravioli is actually just a bunch of “pasta rockets”.
My son calls ravioli “pasta pockets”— Shannon Gallagher (@shaniggli) May 30, 2018
Quiet doggies slippers anyone?
My son couldn’t think of the right word for “hush puppies” so he renamed them “quiet doggies.”— Erin Tate (@erinmorgantate) May 30, 2018
When vultures become “flamingo witches”.
A friend’s 5yo was wailing about seeing “flamingo witches” after watching the National Geographic channel. Took a little while to figure out she was talking about vultures.— jillian (@jilliank245) May 30, 2018
Which then of course leads to…
These would be great sports team names.— 🌿🏴Upper Canada PⒶngo🏴☠️ (@ian_c_bell) May 30, 2018
THIS SUNDAY WATCH THE FLORIDA FLAMINGO WITCHES BATTLE THE NEW ENGLAND HALLOWEEN EAGLES!
