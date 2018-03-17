BOD put his money where his mouth is when it came to Grand Slam victory

Brian O'Driscoll has plenty to celebrate tonight as he has revealed he had placed a bet on Ireland to win the Grand Slam.

The boys in green made history this afternoon by winning the Grand Slam for only the third time and it appears BOD was behind them the whole way.

He took to Instagram to reveal his winning betting slip to show that he had placed a €150 bet on the Grand Slam at odds of 7/2 back on February 1.

Drinks are on me!!! 🍀 A post shared by Brian O'Driscoll (@brianodriscoll) on Mar 17, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

Johnny Sexton's drop goal was but a glint in his eye when the former Ireland captain backed the lads to go all the way.

Enjoying the team win and his own win, Drico promised that the drinks are on him tonight.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power said: “The last time Ireland won the Grand Slam, BOD was the man lifting the trophy, so we are thrilled that he had a little flutter with Paddy Power.

"It’s clear he had huge confidence in the Irish squad rubbing England’s noses in it at Twickenham today, and we’re delighted that he’s enjoying rubbing ours in it too after he took great pleasure in posting an image of his winning bet online.”