Blame it on the alcohol - what’s the dumbest thing you’ve you done while drunk?

We’re all guilty of doing things and later blaming it on having a few too many but there’s sometimes where we've even surprised ourselves.

Whether it’s drunk texting an ex or eating something very questionable it's inevitable that we're gonna have regrets in the morning.

We took to Twitter to find out what are people’s most stupid drunken acts and they didn't disappoint.

What’s the stupidest thing you’ve done while drunk?



Mine was after a night out I had bought a pizza & a lad straight up robbed the box out of my hands and legged it. So I ran for like 10mins after him into a pitch black park at 2am. He stopped eventually & I got the pizza back x — john (@Scarlet4UrMa) July 12, 2018

Here are some of our favourites.

Wolf whistled at the parish priest during his speech at my debs — Tiegan (@tiegankenny) July 12, 2018

2 years ago on st Patrick’s day I ordered a battered sausage meal and when it got to my house the battered sausage was green and I rang them up saying I want a new one and they said “ calm down the batter just has green dye in it “ — Cian McCullagh (@cianmccullagh1) July 12, 2018

got in a taxi with another girl, realised my phone was lost, made the taxi driver go back to the party, got everyone to search for the phone only to realise my phone was in the taxi — Kate 🚀🚀 (@lehane_kate) July 12, 2018

A girl mate was being pestered by some dude and wanted me to be the pretend bf. For some reason in my drunk state I put on a Russian accent and yelled at him. He said sorry and walked off but according to my friends I kept the act up for a good while even after the guy was gone. — Snap into a Slim Jim Oooh Yeahhhhh (@NordicTeaMaker) July 13, 2018

Accidentally got off the DART at grand canal (which was closed) tried to walk up the tracks to Pearse in dark, turned back when I realised how far it was. Had to call the Guards and pretend not to be steamed. Was informed I was "lucky not to have been hit by a freight train" — Leo ✨🇵🇸 (@leo_hearty) July 13, 2018