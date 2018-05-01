Black bear wanders off after taking nap in garden tree

A black bear that was spotted sleeping in a tree near a home in New Jersey has come down.

Officers were unable to capture the bear, Paramus Police Department said on its Facebook page.

A woman looks up at the bear resting in a tree over her house in Paramus (Seth Wenig/AP)

Police said the bear was last seen wandering through the neighbourhood.

Earlier in the day, animal control workers used noisemakers to try to wake the 200lb (90kg) bear and chase it out of the tree.

The sleepy bear has moved on (Seth Wenig/AP)

Animal control officer Carol Tyler told NorthJersey.com that the young bear was probably attracted by the smell of food.

Police are warning residents to stay away from the bear if they see it and to call 911.

Officers will be making extra checks of the area.