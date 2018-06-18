Beyoncé & Jay Z’s surprise album causes fans to go into meltdown

Beyoncé and Jay Z released their first album together, Everything is love, over the weekend on streaming service TIDAL with it later appearing on other music platforms.

The album dropped without any promotion beforehand - this has become somewhat of a trademark of the couples' music releases.

The album took fans by complete shock with many tweeting their reactions to the surprise release.

Here are some of the best we found.

The fact the album was released first on TIDAL proved somewhat of an annoyance for fans.

But the album soon made its way to other streaming platforms.

Others cancelled entire plans upon the album's release.

Fans loved the production of the album.

Learning off the new tracks by heart kept some fans occupied.

Overall fans were just grateful to have new music to listen to by the power couple.
KEYWORDS: Beyonce, Jay Z, Everything is Love, Music, New Album

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

