Beyoncé & Jay Z’s surprise album causes fans to go into meltdown

Beyoncé and Jay Z released their first album together, Everything is love, over the weekend on streaming service TIDAL with it later appearing on other music platforms.

The album dropped without any promotion beforehand - this has become somewhat of a trademark of the couples' music releases.

The album took fans by complete shock with many tweeting their reactions to the surprise release.

Here are some of the best we found.

The fact the album was released first on TIDAL proved somewhat of an annoyance for fans.

when Beyoncé got u signing up for another Tidal trial with a different email every few years 👀 #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/OtQ8E9ro26 — microwaved tortillas™️ (@veganchorizo) June 17, 2018

But the album soon made its way to other streaming platforms.

#EVERYTHINGISLOVE IS ON SPOTIFY!!!! ITS NOT UNDER BEYONCE OR JAY Z, ITS RELEASED UNDER “The Carters” GO STREAM THIS ALBUM #beyhive pic.twitter.com/Rp3sZTUbdi — 𝕽𝖊𝖕𝖚𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓 (@OctavioDelano) June 18, 2018

Others cancelled entire plans upon the album's release.

If you think we gonna be listening to Beyoncé and Jayz joint album the whole day..

Then you absolutely right. Queen has blessed a Sunday and will be worshiping her today.#EverythingIsLove — nozuko (@nongqawusedali) June 17, 2018

When @Beyonce and Jay-Z drop a surprise album and you have to cancel the rest of your day pic.twitter.com/HOhfh26jCq — Dear White People (@DearWhitePeople) June 16, 2018

Fans loved the production of the album.

I love how I can just put #EveryThingIsLove on shuffle + whatever comes up is a bop pic.twitter.com/SfogXBUQvd — Beyonka (@beyonka_fierce) June 18, 2018

Learning off the new tracks by heart kept some fans occupied.

Me trying to learn the lyrics to Beyonce & Jay new album #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/ZWGsm9W8Di — Truth Only (@TruthTellerAsh) June 16, 2018

Overall fans were just grateful to have new music to listen to by the power couple.