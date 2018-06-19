Beyoncé and Jay Z’s music video leads to hilarious internet memes
19/06/2018 - 14:33:00Back to Music Discover Home
If you haven’t already heard but Beyoncé and Jay Z released their first joint album together over the weekend and fan reaction has been huge.
When you try and fold a fitted sheet #TheCarters pic.twitter.com/OrLTdRzgMV— j (@jacobianme) June 17, 2018
A music video for one of their newest songs, APESH*T, features a shot of the couple dressed in pastel suits in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous ‘Mona Lisa’ painting.
Twitter users have run wild with this image and made some truly funny memes.
Beyoncé and Jay Z appreciating REAL art & the QUEEN OF POP @taylorswift13 at The Louvre in France. pic.twitter.com/aCl4pn6h05— sami (@sraihane1) June 17, 2018
Beyoncé and Jay Z appreciating REAL art at The Louvre in France. pic.twitter.com/esKvikTgJI— ً (@jjsremedy) June 17, 2018
Y’all know I had to put my twist on it 👀✨ #EVERTHINGISLOVE #MonaLisa #Beyoncé #JayZ @Beyonce @MuseeLouvre pic.twitter.com/HOm67VQkbs— sophia✨ (@_Sophiasyed) June 17, 2018
One can only dream what the reaction of the real Mona Lisa would be if she met Queen B.
The Mona Lisa when Beyoncé walked into the gallery #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/6XeOPhv0n4— Aman (@AmanAdwin) June 16, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here