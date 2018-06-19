Beyoncé and Jay Z’s music video leads to hilarious internet memes

Back to Music Discover Home

If you haven’t already heard but Beyoncé and Jay Z released their first joint album together over the weekend and fan reaction has been huge.

A music video for one of their newest songs, APESH*T, features a shot of the couple dressed in pastel suits in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous ‘Mona Lisa’ painting.

Twitter users have run wild with this image and made some truly funny memes.

One can only dream what the reaction of the real Mona Lisa would be if she met Queen B.
KEYWORDS: beyonce, JayZ, Music Video, New Album

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover