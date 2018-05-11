Benhaffaf twins are flying high after visiting Shannon Airport

By Sarah Talty (Twitter: @sarah_talty)

It has been eight years since Cork twins Hassan and Hussein Benhaffaf were born joined at the chest.

Since their birth and subsequent separation the brave boys have gone through 45 operations and have a lifetime of surgery ahead of them.

The Share a Dream Foundation decided to reach out to the family and plan a fun day out on April 6th at Shannon Airport to celebrate the 8th anniversary of their successful million-to-one odds separation.

The twins, still conjoined, in 2010

The twins were joined on the day by mother Angie and older sisters Malika and Iman, as well as guards, Share a Dream and airport staff. Unfortunately their father was unable to attend as he was unwell.

The twins and their family visited the cockpit of a plane, the airport’s fire station, Presidential Suite, security screening and sensory room.

The twins on their visit to Shannon in 2018

The boys got to live out the dream of becoming a pilot, security staff and fireman for the day, as the staff at Shannon conducted demonstrations.

Their mother’s favourite part of the day was the time Aer Lingus pilot Gerry Guthrie spent with the boys.

I spoke to the boy’s mother Angie Benhaffaf to see why the visit to Shannon Airport had significant meaning for the boys.

