Beloved Irish film 'The Snapper' turned into play

One of Ireland's most iconic movies is being turned into a play.

The Snapper will be brought to life at the Gate Theatre in Dublin later this year.

Simon Delaney will play Dessie Curley in the stage version of the story.

I'm taking on the role of the most quotable Dublin Dad in my debut at @GateTheatreDub in Roddy Doyle's The Snapper! #thesnapper #roddydoyle #snipsnip pic.twitter.com/7pCiImN4sR — Simon Delaney (@SimonDelaneyEsq) February 15, 2018

He will be joined in the cast by Hilda Fay, Kate Gilmore, Simon O’Gorman, and Amilia Stewart.

The 1993 film was based on Roddy Doyle's novel of the same name.

The Snapper will run at the Gate Theatre, which is next door to the Rotunda Hospital where Sharon’s baby ‘the snapper’ is born, from June 14 to September 1.

Tickets are priced between €27 and €40.

- Digital Desk