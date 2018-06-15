Beginning of World Cup results in hilarious football themed puns

The 2018 World cup started yesterday in Russia much to the delight of football fans everywhere and it didn't take fans long to come up with some priceless football puns.

Paddy Power started the thread on Twitter asking for fans to submit their best joke.

We want some World Cup markets based on puns!



For example:

Paul PogBAR - Pogba to hit the crossbar

Crystiano - Ronaldo to cry after the game



Send us in your requests for the first few games. We'll price up all we can. The best today wins a £50 free bet!



Use #WCPuns in tweet! — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 14, 2018

Some fans thought of lunchtime snacks.

Muller Corner - Thomas Muller to score from a corner. #WCPuns — Ryzo (@iRyzo) June 14, 2018

Others referenced popular TV shows.

Better call Saul - Saul Niguez to come off the bench in all group games #WCPuns — Lee Thomas (@tommyc0ckles) June 14, 2018

Music was even a source of inspiration.

I need a HIERRO - Spain to score a 90th+ minute winner against Portugal #WCPuns — Oliver Lines (@OllieLinesMedia) June 14, 2018

James Bond himself got a nod.

From Russia with Glove....Russian hooligans to invade pitch fighting #WCPuns — David kelly (@The_Irish_dave) June 14, 2018

Historical events received a shoutout.

The Suarez Canal - Suarez to get past three defenders and score

#WCPuns — Michael Blades (@Mblades1985) June 14, 2018

Finally some puns sounded more like predictions than actual puns.