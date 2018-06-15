Beginning of World Cup results in hilarious football themed puns

Back to World Cup Discover Home

The 2018 World cup started yesterday in Russia much to the delight of football fans everywhere and it didn't take fans long to come up with some priceless football puns.

Paddy Power started the thread on Twitter asking for fans to submit their best joke.

Some fans thought of lunchtime snacks.

Others referenced popular TV shows.

Music was even a source of inspiration.

James Bond himself got a nod.

Historical events received a shoutout.

Finally some puns sounded more like predictions than actual puns.
KEYWORDS: World Cup, Tweets, Football jokes, Paddy Power

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover