Beautiful places for a stroll when the nice weather hits this weekend
17/04/2018 - 19:02:00Back to Discover Home
A mini heatwave is expected to hit Ireland this weekend, and it's the perfect opportunity to get outdoors.
Below are just some of the gorgeous places on our doorstep that could be ideal for a lazy Sunday stroll while you top up your Vitamin D levels in temperatures that could reach 20 degrees.
Picnic, anyone?
St. Stephen's Green, Dublin
The sun has got his hat on here in Dublin this afternoon and it's finally feeling like summer! ☀️🙌🏼 A quick 6km run around the city at lunchtime today - it was a warm one! #swim #bike #run #swimbikerun #triathlon #tri #triathlete #fit #fitness #getfit #cycle #cycling #cyclist #runner #cardio #health #healthyliving #workout #dublin #Ireland
Swan Park, Buncrana
Gleninchaquin, Kenmare
Sheep grazing among the stones at Uragh Stone Circle near Gleninchaquin Park on the Beara Peninsula in southwest Ireland. #uraghstonecircle #gleninchaquin #bearapeninsula #kenmare #southwestireland #countykerry #ireland #irish #stonecircle #ancient #sheep #landscape #pasture #view #landscape #beautifulview #travel #holiday #walkabout #sojourn #bucolic #peaceful #tranquility #nature #mountains
The Burren, Clare
Coole Park, Gort
Fitzgerald Park, Cork
Dún na Rí Forest Park, Cavan
Rabbit Bridge, Dun na Rí Forest, Co. Cavan. #rawireland #reflection_perfection #bridge #forest #river #ig_ireland #ig_cameras_united #rebels_united #loves_ireland #pocket_allnature #big_shotz #exploringireland #topirelandphoto #youririshadventure #igscglobal #insta_ireland #ireland_gram #icu_ireland #irishpassion #loves_united_ireland #country_features #reflection_shotz #screaming_shots #fingerprintofgod #jaw_dropping_shots #postcardsfromtheworld #pictureireland #woodland #cavan #dunnari
Join the conversation - comment here