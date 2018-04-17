Beautiful places for a stroll when the nice weather hits this weekend

A mini heatwave is expected to hit Ireland this weekend, and it's the perfect opportunity to get outdoors.

Below are just some of the gorgeous places on our doorstep that could be ideal for a lazy Sunday stroll while you top up your Vitamin D levels in temperatures that could reach 20 degrees.

Picnic, anyone?

St. Stephen's Green, Dublin

Swan Park, Buncrana

Gleninchaquin, Kenmare

The Burren, Clare

Coole Park, Gort

Fitzgerald Park, Cork

Saturday morning at the park #park #jogging #cork

Dún na Rí Forest Park, Cavan

Oakfield Park, Donegal

Just enjoying the view of my castle 👸🏼🍃 #housegoals

Ballincollig Regional Park, Cork

So nice weather today! Finally it looks like #spring is coming to #ireland

John F. Kennedy Arboretum, Wexford

The Lost Valley, Mayo

Yep, the Lost Valley was as cool as it sounded. 🇮🇪 🇮🇪

Killarney National Park, Kerry
