Beautiful beach proposal spotted in West Cork

This might be one of the most romantic things we’ve seen in a long time.

A woman called Anne was proposed to in an eye-catching way in West Cork yesterday.

Beneath her name, which was surrounded by a giant love heart, wasa simple question: "Will you marry me?" followed by yesterday’s date. Two smaller hearts included the names Shay and Julia Mae.

Photos of the scene were shared by local businesses on social media.

The best news? She said yes!

Congratulations to the happy couple!
By Denise O’Donoghue

