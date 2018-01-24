Beautiful beach proposal spotted in West Cork
This might be one of the most romantic things we’ve seen in a long time.
A woman called Anne was proposed to in an eye-catching way in West Cork yesterday.
Beneath her name, which was surrounded by a giant love heart, wasa simple question: "Will you marry me?" followed by yesterday’s date. Two smaller hearts included the names Shay and Julia Mae.
Photos of the scene were shared by local businesses on social media.
Someone had a good day at #Inchydoney #Clonakilty Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/Kv0VXGEWw5— Emmet Hotel Clon (@EmmetHotelClon) January 23, 2018
The best news? She said yes!
We believe it was a definite YES 😍— Inchydoney Island (@inchydoneylodge) January 23, 2018
Congratulations to the happy couple!
