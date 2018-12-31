Beatles superfan donates rare memorabilia collection to Dublin museum

A Beatles superfan has donated a rare and treasured collection of band memorabilia to a museum in Dublin.

Terri Colman-Black spent decades buying unique pieces from shops and newsagents around Dublin and went on to build up a treasure trove of relics dedicated to the Fab Four.

At the age of 14, Ms Colman-Black’s love for John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr was compounded after she went to their first and only concert in Dublin in November 1963.

Among some of the items on display at the Irish Rock N Roll Museum Experience in Dublin are the ticket and programme from their Irish concert, a George Harrison model kit and Beatles magazines.

The mother-of-two said she started to buy the collectables as she wanted to surround herself with the Beatles.

“In those days you didn’t have a lot of money, people didn’t think about memorabilia,” she said.

“I started to buy things because I just wanted them around me, to stick up on the wall, to put in my bedroom. More and more things became available, I got as many pictures as I could get.

“I couldn’t afford everything so I looked after them and that’s why 50 years later I still have them because you weren’t going to get them twice.

“I joined the fan club in 1964 and that was like a wonderland because that brought you to a whole new level. I got autographs and constant communication about the band.

“The most important thing was that on Christmas Eve we got a record which had a recorded a message to their fans.”

I know it's worth a fortune but I would never sell it

The collection also includes a piece from the wall of Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club before it was demolished in the early 1970s.

Last month a plaque was unveiled in Dublin to mark their concert at the Adelphi cinema 55 years ago.

Ms Colman-Black said the performance changed the music scene in Dublin.

“It changed a lot of things in Dublin. Up until then teenagers were quite restricted in what they could do or go or what music they could listen to,” she said.

“I felt exhilarated after that concert but they never came back. I can still see it and I can feel the excitement.”

She said she donated her collection as she wanted other people to see it.

“I am so happy that other people can see it. But I miss it, it’s part of me and my fabric.

“I know it’s worth a fortune but I would never sell it. It’s my children’s legacy. I’ve been offered money so many times – over €1,000 for a poster.

“You cannot buy these. It’s invaluable.”

