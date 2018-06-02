Bearded men are making hilarious optical illusions by taking pics of their necks

It seems one of the advantages of having a beard is that it presents one with endless comedic opportunities.

These men are 100% taking advantage of their impressive facial hair, by turning it into what looks like a faceless head.

By simply taking a picture of their beards from underneath while looking upwards, a triangular-headed man is born.

Men with beards looking upwards for your viewing pleasure. Don't say I don't give you anything pic.twitter.com/ft2M7kQ5h4 — Dan (@ehdannyboy) June 2, 2018

Following the original tweet, a few men decided to take on the amusing challenge and post their impressive and varied results on Twitter.

HAHAHAA! This is amazing so I had to try it, too. I knew I grew a beard for a reason. pic.twitter.com/RhXn3a3YfR — Westin Church (@westinchurch) June 2, 2018

But, like all great internet trends, the fun did not stop there – some proceeded to draw on friendly facial expressions.

Please draw faces on their necks — Scott Fulton (@scottfultonlive) June 2, 2018

They are a fabulous idea. My contribution pic.twitter.com/JZnfEhN674 — MigueldOliveira (@MigueldOliveira) June 2, 2018

What a fab idea – and a valuable contribution to the meme vault.

- Press Association