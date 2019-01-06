BBC presenter suffers embarrassing I, Daniel Craig gaffe in PM interview

Back to Discover Home

Andrew Marr suffered an embarrassing slip of the tongue as he interviewed the British Prime Minister on Sunday morning.

The BBC presenter well and truly misspoke as he attempted to reference the Ken Loach film I, Daniel Blake – screened on TV on Saturday – in a question about universal credit.

“I don’t know if You saw I, Daniel Craig last night,” the host said to Theresa May on the Andrew Marr Show, before correcting himself and adding: “Very different film.”

The slip caught the attention of viewers and Daniel Craig quickly began to trend on Twitter.

Lots of people imagined what a film called I, Daniel Craig might be like.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s king abdicates in unexpected and rare move

The 2016 film I, Daniel Blake depicts a joiner attempting to navigate the benefits system after suffering a heart attack.

Although he is told not to return to work by doctors, he is deemed fit to work and is denied benefits after undergoing a government work capability assessment.

The new universal credit is intended to replace and simplify the existing benefits system, but its rollout has been widely criticised, with reports that some claimants have been pushed into rent arrears and debts where it has been introduced.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Andrew MarrDaniel CraigI Daniel BlakeKen LoachTheresa May

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover