BBC debuts new Doctor Who logo and fans love it

The BBC has debuted their new Doctor Who logo ahead of series 11 which is due to premiere in the autumn.

The upcoming series features Jodie Whitaker as the first female Doctor since the show began in the early 60s.

Image: BBC

She is the 13th actor to play the Doctor in the sci-fi series, having taken over from Peter Capaldi on Christmas Day of 2017.

Fans of the hit show have expressed their excitement for the fresh look logo, as well as excitement for the return of the Doctor.

    "New Doctor, New Series, New Logo"
KEYWORDS: Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker, BBC

 

By Greg Murphy

