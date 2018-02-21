BBC debuts new Doctor Who logo and fans love it
The BBC has debuted their new Doctor Who logo ahead of series 11 which is due to premiere in the autumn.
The upcoming series features Jodie Whitaker as the first female Doctor since the show began in the early 60s.
She is the 13th actor to play the Doctor in the sci-fi series, having taken over from Peter Capaldi on Christmas Day of 2017.
A new era of #DoctorWho is dawning… pic.twitter.com/mmSz9DeYCr— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) February 20, 2018
Fans of the hit show have expressed their excitement for the fresh look logo, as well as excitement for the return of the Doctor.
"New Doctor, New Series, New Logo"
I think this new logo is fantastic. #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/GLUM4iL50W— Jason Inman (@Jawiin) February 20, 2018
I’m absolutely loving that new #DoctorWho logo...— Complexicated Cookie (@Johnboy_Cook) February 20, 2018
Bring. her. on! #Doctor13 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/4zTm4T2thE— Jyn Erso Lives! (@JynErsoLives) February 20, 2018
Love the new #DoctorWho logo. Sleek and incredibly put-together. Bring on Series 11!— SJA Never Ending (@SJANeverEnding) February 20, 2018
I'M SO EXCITED! OMG! https://t.co/PKUqeXw053— Matt.Smith (@mattsmithoff) February 20, 2018
I'M👏HERE👏FOR👏THIS!👏😍 #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/9vUmkaJfKG— Lyra (@TheAltSource) February 20, 2018
Ohhh, you’ve redecorated. I don’t like it. (I do like it!!)— Boj (@highlandrimgamr) February 20, 2018
