Baseball fan catches foul ball in his beer cup, proceeds to chug

Back to Discover Home

Take a moment to appreciate baseball's newest hero.

A Chicago Cubs fan has been elevated to legendary status after catching a foul ball in his beer cup during Monday's match against the New York Mets.

As if catching the ball wasn't enough, the nameless man cemented his title by removing his hat, saluting the crowd and chugging his beer.

Wrigley Stadium went nuts!

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear baseball caps and chug a beer.
By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover