Barack Obama has revealed he once got kicked out of Disneyland as a teen

Barack Obama has revealed how he once got kicked out of Disneyland as a teenager.

The former US President was speaking at a Democratic rally at Anaheim, California and spoke about one of his more memorable visits to the city.

Obama is wilding out, sharing an anecdote about how he and his friends smoked cigarettes while they were getting kicked out of Disneyland during a trip to California to see Kool and the Gang pic.twitter.com/f8AxEGyAWT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2018

Obama, who was attending college in Los Angeles at the time, made sure to note that he was not actually in Anaheim to visit the theme park but to see Kool and the Gang in concert.

“After the concert, you could still hang out in the park, so we went into the gondolas….I’m ashamed to say this, so close your ears, young people — but a few of us were smoking on the gondolas.”

Obama was quick to clear up any confusion when the audience started applauding.

“These were cigarettes, people! Terrible things. They'll kill you. I stopped.”

Obama was kicked out of 'the happiest place on earth' as a teen.

After Obama and his friends got off of the gondolas, they found two Disneyland police officers waiting for them.

But the Disneyland security were surprisingly cool about the situation.

"I remember they were like, 'Sir, you're going to have to leave for breaking the rules, but are welcome to come back at anytime!'

So there you have it, a former US president was once booted from the happiest place on earth as a rebellious teen and it’s not the one you may have thought of.