Barack Obama dressed up as Santa to deliver gifts at a children’s hospital

Former US president Barack Obama delighted patients and staff at a children’s hospital, donning a Santa hat to deliver gifts.

The official Twitter account for the Children’s National, a hospital in Washington DC, shared a video of the trip with the caption: “Thank you @BarackObama for making our day so much brighter.

“Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces!

“Our patients loved your company… and your gifts!”

Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients’ day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces! Our patients loved your company…and your gifts! https://t.co/bswxSrA4sQ ❤️ #HolidaysAtChildrens #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/qii53UbSRS — Children's National 🏥 (@childrenshealth) December 19, 2018

The footage shows Mr Obama, 55, handing out presents and talking and playing with overjoyed children around the hospital on Wednesday.

The former president, who served two terms from 2008 to 2016, told staff: “I just want to say thank you to all of you guys for the chance to talk to some of the wonderful kids and their families at a time that is obviously tough for folks.

“As a dad of two girls I can only imagine, in that situation, to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them and looking after them and listening to them and just there for them and holding their hand… that’s the most important thing there is.

“What a great reminder of what the holiday spirit is meant to be all about.”

A post on the hospital’s Instagram account showed pictures of Mr Obama with a large sack of presents, talking to staff and posing for selfies with patients.

“Who said the Grinch stole Christmas?!” read the caption.

“Our patients and their families received a HUGE holiday surprise when @barackobama warmed our hallways with a huge bag of gifts for our patients!

“Thank you so much for visiting!”

- Press Association