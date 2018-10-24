Banksy’s shredded painting becomes year’s trendiest cheap Halloween costume

Banksy’s shredding of his artwork Girl With Balloon, shortly after being sold at auction for £1.04 million, couldn’t have come at a more perfect time for Will Tucker.

Finding himself without a costume for a Halloween party, Will’s friend Jake Eddington was on hand with quick-thinking, scissors and an impressive drawing hand to help – and the recreation of Banksy’s headline-grabbing moment is quite wonderful.

The blisteringly current creation by Jake, 30, has gone viral on Reddit and incredibly took less than 30 minutes to make.

“We were sitting around Friday night trying to figure out what would be a fun, easy and cheap costume for this party he went to on Saturday,” Jake told the Press Association.

“He really liked that Banksy stunt, so I got the idea to do this for him.

“He found an old t-shirt and I had some markers and that’s pretty much it.

“I think Will was just impressed how fast I got it done, but he definitely loved it.

“Everyone we talked to really liked it and was impressed so that’s why I decided to post it.”

Banksy’s stunt occurred at an auction at Sotheby’s in London on October 5.

Shortly after being sold to an anonymous bidder, the Girl With Balloon’s frame shredded the original work but stopped halfway leaving just the bottom half of the paper in tatters.

Banksy recently posted a video to his YouTube channel which implied he had intended it to shred completely, revealing footage of the shredder working – as it apparently did “every time” in rehearsals.

The event made headlines across the world, so you can expect to see a few more creations like Jake’s out on the town come the night of Halloween.

While it might appear he is on the path to being a costume designer, Jake is a photographer by trade – if you would like to check out some of his work go to his Instagram page.- Press Association