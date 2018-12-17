Banksy offers sculpture as raffle prize to help refugees

Banksy is raffling off one of his works to raise money for refugees.

The graffiti artist, whose work has been auctioned for millions, has offered the opportunity for admirers to win one of his pieces for just £2.

Political sculpture Dream Boat, which depicts a boat of refugees in self-powered craft, has been offered as a prize in a guess the weight competition.

Banksy has given the piece to the Help Refugees Choose Love store in London – and for a £2 entry fee, visitors can guess the weight of the sculpture. The winner can take the piece as a prize.

The artist wrote on his Instagram account: “I’m raffling one of the boats from Dismaland in aid of refugee support services. You can win it for just £2 if you correctly guess how much it weighs.

“Fully remote controlled, top speed 3 knots, batteries included. It’s on display at the pop-up Help Refugees shop.” Banksy’s ‘Dream Boat’ sculpture, originally part of his Dismaland theme park, which he has donated to Help Refugees and is now on display at their Choose Love shop in London, where visitors can enter a competition to win the sculpture (Joe Giddens/PA)

Josie Naughton, CEO and co-founder of charity Help Refugees, said: “The human beings we support are at the centre of everything we do, so it feels fitting that this artwork brings their hopes and dreams to the heart of our store.

“For us, Banksy’s ‘Dream Boat’ speaks of the people we support, and tells the story of their wishes for a better tomorrow.”

The competition at the store on Carnaby Street, London, is open until December 22.

- Press Association