Banker David Schwimmer put in charge of London Stock Exchange – you can guess what happens next

There was big news in the world of finance this morning as Goldman Sachs banker David Schwimmer was named the new chief executive of the London Stock Exchange.

#Breaking London Stock Exchange Group has appointed Goldman Sachs banker David Schwimmer as its new chief executive — Press Association (@PA) April 13, 2018

To those clued into matters financial, this was undoubtedly a big, serious news story.

But more importantly it was also an excuse to bring out some classic Friends memes.

Yes, the internet is coming to terms with the fact that there are two people called David Schwimmer in the world.

As well as appearing in a hit sitcom and playing Kim Kardashian's dad, Schwimmer has spent 20 years at Goldman, most recently as global head of market structure and global head of metals and mining in its investment banking arm. — Emma Haslett (@emmahaslett) April 13, 2018

This David Schwimmer, who at 49 is actually two years younger than the actor, will join the LSE on August 1, has spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs including a stint as chief of staff to Lloyd Blankfein, the bank’s boss.

At the LSE he will replace Xavier Rolet.

David Schwimmer, not to be confused with David Schwimmer (FTI Consulting)

One can only imagine the zany misadventures that will follow.

THE ONE WHERE ROSS RANG THE BELL. THE ONE WITH THE CIRCUIT BREAKER. THE ONE WITH A MASSIVE GLOBAL CORRECTION. I'm here all night. — Emma Haslett (@emmahaslett) April 13, 2018

Of course, not all Twitter users were blown away by the news.

I saw David Schwimmer trending and almost had a heart attack. It turns out it’s just about a London Stockbroker, not the famous actor. pic.twitter.com/cZxk07MdoX — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) April 13, 2018

But the question is, what does David Schwimmer the actor make of all this?