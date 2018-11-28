'Ballybrack from the dead': Footballer's fake death makes national and international headlines

The story of a footballer who has falsely reported as having died has brought with it a string of headlines splashed on today's front pages.

Ballybrack FC falsely reported that Fernando Nuno La Fuente had been killed in a traffic accident last Thursday.

It was since revealed that La Fuente was actually alive and well, and currently living in Galway.

The player himself said he could see the funny side, telling RTÉ Radio 1's Today with Sean O'Rourke: "It's serious on their part, but I find it a bit funny, because basically, I'm not dead."

The story has featured on a number of front pages, with puns galore in the headlines.

The Irish Examiner went with 'Player back from dead after grave mistake' while the Irish Daily Mirror led with 'Ballybrack from the dead'.

The Irish Sun went with 'One footie in the grave' as the Irish Daily Mail stated 'Alive and kicking!' as the headline on the Irish Daily Star was 'We're dead sorry'.

The story also made headlines in the UK with the BBC leading with 'Irish club apologise after falsely reporting player's death', The Guardian going with 'Footballer alive and well despite Irish amateur club's report of his death' and The Telegraph writing 'Irish football club apologises after falsely reporting own player's death'.

The story also appeared on the Sky Sports website under the headline 'Irish league to decide on possible disciplinary action over false death claim' and on The Independent ('Irish team apologise after faking own player's death to cancel game'). Australia's Yahoo Sport also picked up the story ('Irish soccer team apologizes after faking death of its own player').

Websites in the US also picked up on the story with CNN Sport reporting it and it has even gone as far as India with sportstarlive.com picking up the story.

The club has since apologised for what they called a “gross error of judgment”.