Bake Off a real hoot for TV-loving barn owls Peek and Boo

Two baby barn owls have become fans of popular TV show The Great British Bake Off after spending time with a keeper at his home.

Peek and Boo will go on show at Blair Drummond Safari Park Bird of Prey Centre, near Stirling, from mid-September.

Peek perched on a log at the safari park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The four-week-old owlets have been staying with staff to build bonds, which has included watching TV together.

Keeper Dominic King said: “Peek and Boo have been perfectly named.

“They’re full of character and love hiding from each other and chasing spiders.”

The chicks are being hand reared by their keeper Dominic King, a process called imprinting (Andrew Milligan)

He added: “Quite bizarrely, they also enjoy watching The Great British Bake off.”

- Press Association