Baggage handlers rock Heathrow airport in tribute to Freddie Mercury

Staff at Heathrow airport have broken free and given music legend Freddie Mercury a fitting tribute on what would've been his 72nd birthday.

The Queen frontman had a brief stint as a baggage handler for the airport before finding fame worldwide.

Staff at the airport performed some Mercury-inspired dance moves for lucky travelers.

As well as dancing baggage handlers, all Freddies, Fredericks and Farrokhs have been given access to the first-class lounge for today only.

Queen songs even began appearing on arrivals boards in the airport.

Virinder Bansal, Baggage Service Manager at Heathrow, who also stars in the video, said: "Freddie Mercury was a truly British icon and I am delighted to celebrate his iconic life with my colleagues."

The Queen-inspired changes are also in place today to help promote upcoming movie Bohemian Rhapsody - a biographical film directed by Bryan Singer which chronicles the rockstar's meteoric rise to fame.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

