Baggage handlers rock Heathrow airport in tribute to Freddie Mercury

Staff at Heathrow airport have broken free and given music legend Freddie Mercury a fitting tribute on what would've been his 72nd birthday.

The Queen frontman had a brief stint as a baggage handler for the airport before finding fame worldwide.

Staff at the airport performed some Mercury-inspired dance moves for lucky travelers.

Freddie for take-off! Watch our baggage handlers pay tribute to former Heathrow baggage handler Freddie Mercury, as we celebrate the Queen legend's birthday ahead of the launch of “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the new Queen movie released on October 24th. pic.twitter.com/aiikvWW0UW — British Airways (@British_Airways) September 5, 2018

As well as dancing baggage handlers, all Freddies, Fredericks and Farrokhs have been given access to the first-class lounge for today only.

Queen songs even began appearing on arrivals boards in the airport.

Good morning! We've got some special arrivals at Heathrow today. Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see... 🎤 #BohemianRhapsody #ForeverFreddie pic.twitter.com/cb6VFnBHMn — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 5, 2018

Virinder Bansal, Baggage Service Manager at Heathrow, who also stars in the video, said: "Freddie Mercury was a truly British icon and I am delighted to celebrate his iconic life with my colleagues."

The Queen-inspired changes are also in place today to help promote upcoming movie Bohemian Rhapsody - a biographical film directed by Bryan Singer which chronicles the rockstar's meteoric rise to fame.