Bad Lip Reading has made an Apple product launch like you’ve never seen before

If you’re wondering what YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading does, the clue is in the name.

The channel has garnered over a billion views on the social media site with its creative voice-overs, which re-imagine what people were saying in footage ranging from classic films to sporting occasions.

The latest foray is into the world of tech giant Apple, whose grand and popular product launches have been given a surreal and entertaining makeover.

The video sees footage of Apple CEO Tim Cook and Craig Federighi, the company’s senior vice-president of software engineering, previewing a variety of nonsensical products.

From Apple Wings, branded chicken wings, to the Lickamaforbus, a plant-based guitar that is definitely not a sex toy, the dubbing is disturbingly accurate.

Previous Bad Lip Reading editions include talks with political figures, such as one in which Hillary Clinton shares some fantastical tales.

US president Donald Trump has also been a frequent character, with moments ranging from the day of his inauguration to his summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un.

