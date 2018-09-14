Baby Shark boi - Cork Junior Infants class take on the viral challenge

It didn’t take long for this Junior Infants class to settle in as this new sweet video proves.

Teacher Stephen Daly’s class at Scoil Padre Pio in Churchfield, Cork City have taken on the Baby Shark challenge and with adorable results.

Credit: Scoil Padre Pio

The Baby Shark song started off as an innocent sing-along video on the Pingfong YouTube channel.

Pingfong has over 10 million subscribers and regularly post songs for children to sing along to, with colourful and interesting animations to help with education and speech development.

Mr Daly said how he thought that getting the class to sing along to the song would be a great way for the kids to settle in and show the parents how well their children were progressing.

"It was a great way for them to start the school year and also build a positive relationship with the parents that will continue throughout their time in the school."

With help from Special Need Assitant Sandra O'Neill, Mr Daly was able to capture the charming video.

Teacher Stephen Daly, SNA Sandra O'Neill with the Junior Infants class.

But what do the stars of the video think?

"They absolutely love it. Seeing themselves on video, and seeing how happy they were with their friends was just great to see" revealed Mr Daly.

Now, all together everyone, baby shark do do do do do…..