Baby goose saved from snapping turtle by man on novelty inflatable

A man has saved a gosling after its leg was caught in the jaws of a snapping turtle – by a man on a novelty inflatable.

Cary Coppola, 36, spotted the baby goose struggling to swim in a local pond and initially thought it was trapped in a fishing line or pond fountain.

Seeing an animal in need, he and his brother Joe rushed home to grab the rest of their family, as well as collecting swimming gear and a wonderfully colourful raft.

Driving by a random pond, my family found a struggling gosling. Turns out it was in the jaws of a huge snapping turtle. Shoutout to @joecoppola3 for the assist! pic.twitter.com/z9gxMDqU2f — Cary Coppola (@carycoppola) June 3, 2018

“My family all watched knowing something funny would likely happen to me out in the middle of a random pond,” Cary, from West Des Moines, Iowa, told the Press Association.

“As I got out to help, I pulled its leg up and noticed a huge snapping turtle head was biting onto its leg. It startled me.

“I took both of them to shore, where my brother separated the turtle from the gosling’s leg.

“It limped away, but began acting like normal amongst its family. I only assume it will heal fine.”

This is heroism at its finest! Nice work fellas! — Nate Podey (@Nate_Podey) June 4, 2018

A good deed well done.

- Press Association