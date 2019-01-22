Azealia Banks has now hit out at Rose of Tralee winner, Kirsten Mate Maher

Yesterday Azealia Banks made headlines after removing herself from an Aer Lingus flight following an incident with a flight attendant.

She went on to blast the airline on her Instagram and make multiple comments about “ugly Irish women”.

I've worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some f*cking ugly Irish b*tch. These f*cking ugly Irish women here

And it didn’t end there.

As the rapper made her way to Holyhead in Wales, to catch a ferry to our shores, she continued to post a lengthy story on her Instagram calling herself the “Queen of Ireland”.

Aren't you happy to have such a Queen like me? Oh my God, the first black queen of Ireland! I really just woke up in the Irish Spring and the girls can't take it

Dozens of Irish women inundated Banks with messages expressing their outrage, some of which she reshared.

Banks then said she was sick of the "oompa loompa looking spray tanned, crazy looking b***hes” who "have scurvy".

The girls have scurvy, they're like vitamin deficient, they need some calcium tablets and some Camaraderie soap.

One user tagged Azealia in a photo of current Rose of Tralee, Kirsten Mate Maher.

Commenting on the photo of Kirsten, Azealia wrote: "Nah you're chopped sis" along with a laughing emoji.

Kirsten, 21, reshared the post adding, "Thanks babe, you too" before posting a selfie with the caption: "@Azealiabanks @me then. Kisses from an #uglyirishgirl."

Azealia is due to play a gig in Dublin's Academy tonight.