Azealia Banks hands out soap and dedicates Dublin gig to 'all the beautiful Irish women'

After all of the drama surrounding Azealia Banks' journey to Dublin for her sold-out gig in the Academy, we were looking forward to seeing how she would be received.

Azealia Banks leaving her hotel ahead of her gig at The Academy, Dublin. Picture: Cathal Burke / VIPIRELAND.COM

She didn't make many friends when she made comments about "ugly Irish women" on an Aer Lingus flight and got into an online spat with Rose of Tralee winner, Kristen Mate Maher.

So those of us not going to the gig were pretty curious to see how it would all go down.

If someone plans on Livestreaming the Azealia Banks show at the academy later please tell me?! I want to see how this all plays out. 😂 God damn. pic.twitter.com/9k29R8aElq — Well hello there.. 😄 Taylor. (@taydobrien828) January 22, 2019

There was a lot of talk online about people refusing to go to the Dublin show after Banks' comments about Irish people.

Azealia Banks when she shows up to play in the academy tonight in Dublin..... after insulting all of us 😂 #funny #rant #aerlingus #indublinsfaircity pic.twitter.com/mavmkgC5VN — Nicola Tate (@nicolaamy_08) January 22, 2019

One look at videos shows that the intimate venue was packed with fans showing some serious love for the 212 singer.

Ok sorry but Azealia Banks turned out to be one of the best smaller gigs I've been to in Dublin 😂 pic.twitter.com/lxMp3owCMT — Niamh Devereux (@_niamhdev_) January 22, 2019

Fans were definitely on Banks' side when it came to the Aer Lingus saga as the crowd chanted "f*ck Aer Lingus" as they awaited her arrival.

People at the Azealia Banks show is screaming “fuck Aer Lingus” pic.twitter.com/fKIa1VZdys — 0hin (@PetttyWhite) January 22, 2019

At one point during the gig, Banks threw free soap into the crowd.

While she brings her own-brand soap to sell at gigs all the time, her recent comment that Irish girls are "oompa loompa looking spray tanned, crazy looking b***hes" who need "some Camaraderie soap", could see the gesture taken by some as another insult.

Azealia Banks just threw soap in to the Irish crowd. More shots fired, or a kind gesture?



(Joking of course. It's her own brand!) — Dara Brady (@darabrady8) January 22, 2019

Extending an olive branch, Banks dedicated her song Liquorice to "all the beautiful Irish women".

Posting on Instagram following the gig, Banks wrote: "My Dublin show at the academy is part of a series of joints to rebuild my profile in Ireland and the UK. Im honestly so grateful the show went well!!!!

I’ve been really really missing all my friends across the pond and if I have to drive ten hours to a four hour ferry to preserve my peace of mind and be in the highest spirits to re-connect with my people then A b*tch has to do what she has to do!!!!!!!

So, it would appear that after three days of tears, insults and drama, the self-proclaimed 'Queen of Ireland' still has plenty of fans here.

No doubt she will be back some day and we kind of can't wait to see what she will have in store for us next time.