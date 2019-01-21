Australian couple get surprise photo with Man United star Paul Pogba

An Australian couple have become accidental social media stars after a chance meeting with Manchester United players on a train.

Lewis and Roslyn Patrick were oblivious to the fact they had met World Cup winner Paul Pogba until they sent a picture to their son Nathan, who retold the tale on Twitter.

The husband and wife from Sydney said they were sat near a group of “excited” young men playing a card game on a train to London on Sunday.

Two of the men approached the couple to apologise for the noise and asked if they wanted a photo.

MY DAD ASKED PAUL POGBA TO TAKE A PHOTO OF HIM AND MY MUM — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

“Dad is like, oh, that’s nice, and gives one of the gentleman his phone for this stranger to take a photo of Mum and Dad on this train from Manchester,” explained Nathan, an eSports commentator.

“The stranger looks weirdly at my Dad, (and) says (with a French accent) ‘No, no no, I am asking if you would like a photo with me, sir?’

“My Dad looks at my Mum like who on earth does this guy think he is?

“But also my Dad is mega-polite, and obliges to be in the photo.”

It was only after Lewis sent the picture to his son that he realised the two men were United’s star midfielders Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

IT'S PAUL BLOODY POGBA pic.twitter.com/UhFm0qZBiN — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

Roslyn, 65, told the Press Association: “I’d been watching them the whole time of the train.

“They were playing Uno and at one point they got rather excited and jumped up and said, ‘I’m sorry to disturb you, we’re just excited’.”

Seeing other people ask the group for autographs, Roslyn decided to take a photo of the players just before they left the train which was when they approached the couple.

She added: “My husband thought they were offering to take a photo of both of us, and they said, ‘no we’ll have a photo’, and we were saying, ‘oh no, it doesn’t matter’.

“It was just one of those (things) and Nathan just couldn’t believe it, he thought we were joking to start with, and Nathan lives and breathes football and just loves it all, which is quite funny.”

Nathan’s tweets telling the story have been liked more than 10,000 times since he sent them on Sunday evening.

“They’re lovely people – just know nothing about football,” he told the Press Association.

- Press Association