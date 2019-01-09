Attention Irish in the UK, your new home away from home has opened in London

There’s only one problem with a Tayto sandwich, and that is, the craving for one always seem to rear its ugly head when you don’t have a bag at arm's length.

And as annoying as it is to have to get out of your PJs and walk/drive to the nearest shop, we can’t imagine what is it like for those of us who live over the water.

Thankfully a shop selling all Irish products has opened in the London Irish Centre located in Camden.

The siopa beag stocks everything from Club Lemon to Ballymaloe relish and Barry’s Tea.

TV presenter Laura Whitmore took to Instagram today to let the world know that she might have bought all of the purple snacks.

Saoirse will only be delighted.