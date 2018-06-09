Attention beauty gurus, Meghan Markle didn't start this beauty trend, we did

According to beauty guru's around the world, there's a new trend that is being attributed to Meghan Markle.

But, we're here to set the record straight. Us, Irish and Celtic descendants, got there first.

Yes, freckles.

People are getting freckle tattoos to look like Prince Harry's new wife.

Not only is fair skin, red hair and blue eyes immediately recognisable as an Irish trait, known in dermatology terms as Fitzpatrick's type 1-2, it is recorded as the most common skin type among Irish women.

Tattoo artists in America and London say they've been increasingly busy since the royal wedding and the Markle effect.

The freckles are semi-permanent and last about three years before fading away.

So, ditch the fake tan, lash on the UV protection (which is extremely important) and embrace it guys!

We are a beauty trend!