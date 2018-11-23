Attention 40-year-olds! You get a free admission to Dublin Zoo tomorrow

Were you born in 1978?

If so, you've free entry into Dublin Zoo tomorrow!

November 24 is the day Sibu the Orangutan turns the ripe old age of 40 and to celebrate Dublin Zoo are giving free entry to any one of the same age.

Kids will also be able to visit for half price.

The day will be celebrated with themed arts and crafts, a special keeper talk, orangutan games and a fundraiser for the Orangutan Foundation.

Just don't forget your I.D!