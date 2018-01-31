Astronauts could soon be eating their own poop in space

Astronauts could soon be set to feast on their own poop after scientists create new technology that could transform their number twos into food fit for consumption, writes Sally Gorman.

This comes after researchers at Pennsylvania State University discovered that microbes can transform poop into fuel for edible bacteria.

According to LiveScience, not only would this provide food for the astronauts on their deep-space missions, it also provides a means of disposing of the waste while exploring outer space!

Win win eh?

The study's author Christopher House, a geoscientist at the University has compared the concept to eating Marmite or Vegemite.

