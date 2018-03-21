ASOS made a typo on 17,000 bags, but is styling it out spectacularly

When ASOS made an obvious typing error on a batch of 17,000 bags, the clothing brand took to Twitter to poke fun at their mistake.

The clear bags used to package clothing usually read: “Discover fashion online”. Unfortunately for whoever signed off on the bag order, the brand now owns 17,000 bags reading: “Discover fashion onilne”.

Seeing no point in wasting the bags, ASOS thought it would let customers know to expect the error by tweeting it out.

Ok, so we *may* have printed 17,000 bags with a typo. We’re calling it a limited edition. pic.twitter.com/wTpKNid4V5 — ASOS (@ASOS) March 21, 2018

Customers reacted to the tongue-in-cheek post by joking that bags featuring the typo could be sold on for high sums.

Anyone would of thought we'd do this sort of thing on purpose 👀 — ASOS (@ASOS) March 21, 2018

@ASOS Now I have to order something to see if I will be lucky enough to get the typo bag! https://t.co/x53TRDfM9V — Maja Srdanovic (@majakokolari) March 21, 2018

Others expressed concern around how much plastic would be used in those 17,000 bags, though ASOS assured them the bags and other packaging were recyclable.

Screw the typo. Let's all take a moment to think about how often @ASOS will order plastic bags, and in batches of 17,000. #plasticpolution #plasticshame @aplastic_planet https://t.co/Gyi4piBO36 — Laura Jayne Roach (@laurajroach) March 21, 2018

As an online retailer, we source over 40 million plastic mailing bags and 5 million cardboard mailing boxes a year, all of which are recyclable! You can find out more on how we deal with packaging and waste here at ASOS by clicking here Tom https://t.co/rcet1898a8. — ASOS Here to Help (@ASOS_HeretoHelp) March 21, 2018

This guy took the opportunity to advertise his services as a copywriter…

Hey @ASOS, looks like you need a freelance copywriter to help with your proofreading *does call me hand gesture thingy*. https://t.co/PBMRHJuoRB — Mark Grainger (@MarkGrainger) March 21, 2018

… and pretty much everyone agreed the typo and its aftermath were pretty funny.