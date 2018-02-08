As the Eiffel Tower closes, take a look at the tourist spots of Paris beautifully covered in snow

Have you been suffering during the cold snap? Well, you’ll feel positively toasty once you take a look at these pictures of Paris covered in snow.

It hasn’t just been a light dusting for the French capital, which has seen the heaviest snowfall since 1987. This has unfortunately caused major travel disruptions, with delayed trains and the TGV trains being slowed down as snow reaches up to 15 cm.

Whilst travel chaos is never good, there is one advantage to the freak weather – how beautiful the city’s famous landmarks look under a carpet of snow.

The Eiffel Tower

(Thibault Camus/AP)

One of the world’s most famous landmarks, the Eiffel Tower has been shut down because of the weather. This is probably a good thing – if you did climb up to the top, the heavy fog and snowclouds would completely obscure your view anyway, so it’s probably best to look at the wrought iron lattice covered in snow from the ground.

Montmartre

(Francois Mori/AP)

Strapping on a pair of skis in the middle of a capital city might seem ludicrous, but that’s exactly what’s happening on Montmartre hill. Winter sports enthusiasts are skiing and snowboarding down the hill, with the Sacre Coeur Basilica looming in the background.

One person was even seen sliding down the hill on an ironing board.

Jardins du Trocadéro

(Thibault Camus/AP)

The Trocadéro gardens are well placed if you want to drink in the Eiffel Tower. However, don’t expect to see very much more, as many of the statues in the gardens are almost completely obscured by snow.

The Tuileries gardens

Due to heavy #snowfalls in the @Paris region, the #Tuileries Garden is closed to the public this Wednesday, February 7. We apologize for any inconvenience caused, thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/mWaoFEa0wl — Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) February 7, 2018

You would think that gardens would be a pretty safe bet if you were worried about where to go in Paris in such adverse conditions. However, this isn’t always the case.

The Tuileries has been completely shut down due to the weather, so you’d be better off heading to the nearby Louvre for something to do. Not only will you see some great art, but it will also be warmer.

The Palace of Versailles

From the palace of Versailles to the Petit Trianon and Royale Stables ❄️

Share your photos of the palace snow covered in the comment section! pic.twitter.com/ci6rl1trcU — ChateaudeVersailles (@CVersailles) February 7, 2018

The Palace of Versailles looks pretty jaw-dropping normally, so as you can imagine it’s even more impressive with a coating of snow.

Unfortunately, the park and gardens are currently closed due to the snow, but you can still go in and explore the castle itself.

Notre Dame

While we doubt that you would be very much warmer inside the medieval cathedral than you would outside, it still looks pretty imposing with the addition of some white powder.

Musée D’Orsay

En raison des conséquences des chutes de neige, le musée d'Orsay est partiellement ouvert aujourd'hui, mercredi 7 février.

Rez-de-chaussée, galerie impressionniste et expo #DegasDanseDessin ouverts.

Niveau médian fermé (Van Gogh et Gauguin...).

Entrée à tarif réduit pic.twitter.com/uxoEE6HFtw — Musée d'Orsay (@MuseeOrsay) February 7, 2018

Unfortunately, not all the museums are a good choice if you wanted respite from the weather, as the famous Musée D’Orsay is only partially open.

However, it’s not all bad – even though you’ll miss out on Van Gogh and Gauguin, you can still have a look at some of the impressionists on show.

Arc de Triomphe

L'#ArcDeTriomphe sera fermé au public ce matin en raison des conditions climatiques. ❄️ À suivre... pic.twitter.com/Ko7JXcKKub — Arc de triomphe (@ArcDeTriomphe) February 7, 2018

Much like the Eiffel Tower, it’s not currently possible to climb the Arc de Triomphe – nor would you want to, as you can only imagine how strong the winds would feel at the top.

Instead, sit in a cafe on the Champs-Élysées with a hot chocolate and look outside as the snow falls.