As has been stated by numerous legal scholars…: Trump tweet sparks new meme

Back to Donald Trump Discover Home

The latest eye-catching tweet from President Donald Trump included a statement that he had the right to pardon himself in the eyes of “numerous legal scholars”.

The president does indeed have the right to issue pardons for federal crimes, but whether or not he has the right to extend that clemency to himself is something of a grey area – it isn’t strictly covered in the constitution one way or the other.

But Trump’s tweet, whether accurate or not, did give other Twitter users the idea of invoking legal scholars in other matters.

For example, if you didn’t do your chores you might want to consider consulting legal scholars.

The same goes if you fancy a shopping spree.

And if you’re at school and keen to get out of a lesson, you’ll definitely want to get the lawyers on to it.

Meanwhile, fans of Dungeons and Dragons, Game of Thrones and The Office got involved.

But perhaps there is no better use of “legal scholars” than to justify putting adorable animals into positions of power.

The tweet from the president came amid the ongoing investigation, led by special counsel Robert Mueller, into Russian involvement in the 2016 election and any possible links with the Trump campaign.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Politics, Trump, Meme, UK, Donald Trump, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover