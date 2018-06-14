Artist goes viral for making custom animated flip books

Ben, or The Flippist, creates flip books drawn from hand to mark personal and or pop culture events.

It all started when he bought a Mickey Mouse flip book and was in awe of what he described as “real magic in the palm of his hands.”

Here are all the #HomeAlone booby traps in flipbook form. @RealDanielStern you are a god! pic.twitter.com/vZk5ck7mEZ — The Flippist (@TheFlippist) December 22, 2017

Since then Ben has gone on to tell stories in the simplest of ways - by show rather than tell.

After making so many proposal flipbooks...I was finally asked to make one for a divorce :) pic.twitter.com/N6eZKTLr60 — The Flippist (@TheFlippist) April 1, 2017

Ben’s flip books are bound to cheer anyone up and could prove to be the perfect gift for that someone who has everything.