Artist goes viral for making custom animated flip books

Ben, or The Flippist, creates flip books drawn from hand to mark personal and or pop culture events.

It all started when he bought a Mickey Mouse flip book and was in awe of what he described as “real magic in the palm of his hands.”

Since then Ben has gone on to tell stories in the simplest of ways - by show rather than tell.

Ben’s flip books are bound to cheer anyone up and could prove to be the perfect gift for that someone who has everything.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

