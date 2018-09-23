Artist goes viral for creating amazing Etch A Sketch drawings

Almost everyone who grew up in the 1990s will remember playing with an Etch A Sketch toy… but far fewer will recall actually being good at it.

Ryan Burton, a construction worker from Chattanooga, Tennessee, has gone viral for creating incredibly detailed drawings on the toy, mostly based on characters from The Simpsons.

Posting the drawings to Reddit, Burton said: “Everyone is the best at something. My thing is the Etch A Sketch.”

The impressive drawing of Bart Simpson getting ready to skateboard now has more than 134,000 upvotes on the website.

Burton said: “My pieces take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours.

“The major difficulties of the medium are the relative obscurity and lack of financial support to make it any more than a hobby. I’ve been doing it for about four years.”

He added: “I think Reddit responded so enthusiastically because everyone has fond memories of the toy but also remember the difficulty in using it.”

For more Etch A Sketch drawings, Burton has an Instagram page dedicated to his artwork.

