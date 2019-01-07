Arsenal defender shows passion for fashion at London Fashion Week
07/01/2019 - 12:34:00Back to Discover Home
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin’s passion for fashion was in evidence again this weekend as he attended a Christopher Raeburn show at London Fashion Week on Sunday.
The 23-year-old Spaniard, who has been sidelined by a calf injury since December 16, is a regular attendee at London Fashion Week.
His Instagram profile also highlights his interest in clothing, alongside the more traditional posts about football.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here