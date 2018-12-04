Ariana’s nod to Pete Davidson’s anatomy and other Easter eggs found in 'thank u, next' music video

Since its release Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ music video has taken the world by storm.

Upload to YouTube on November, the five-minute ‘masterpiece’ garnered a record 55 million views in its first 24 hours and today, has a view count of over 102 million.

For those of you who haven't seen it, where have you been?

The highly anticipated video pays homage to four teen movies; Mean Girls, Bring It on, 13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde.

It features cameos by “Mean Girls” actors Jonathan Bennett and and Stefanie Drummond — with Kris Jenner as the dancing/camcorder-brandishing mom.

It also includes appearances by YouTube stars such as Colleen Ballinger and Gabi DeMartino, Jennifer Coolidge and singer Troye Sivan.

In your first watch, you’ll spot a plenty of nods to Ariana’s personal life being compared to a rom-com but as we press play for the 100th time, we’ve spotted a few Easter eggs that may have skipped even the trained eye, including intimate digs to Peter Davidson.

The Burn Book

Similar to Regina George, Ari has her very own Burn Book, but if you look closely she’s inclosed some notes.

Big Sean, for example, ‘could still get it’.

On Pete’s page she writes, “Sry I dipped” above the word “HUUUUUGE”.

Too much information, Ari? We’re not sure.

Pete’s anatomy gets two more shout-outs later on. One during her Legally Blonde moment (at 3:21) and another when the mailman enters with BDE place on his shirt instead of UPS.

Of course, he’s also carrying a package.

While all of Ari's other exes got their own page, Mac Miller's page was left out.

Instead, while she sang the line about Mac, we got a shot of Ari's face looking up, presumedly to Heaven.

She also tweeted that a framed picture of the rapper was placed next to her bed but it's difficult to spot in the cut.

M ain’t in the book he next to my bed — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 23, 2018

New Songs

Similar to Taylor Swift, Ari has also included hidden messages throughout the video teasing song titles from her next album.

Regina George's shirt says "A Little Bit Dramatic," while Ariana's reads "A Little Bit Needy , a reference to one of her new songs, “Needy.”

Her license plate during Legally Blonde teases “7 RINGS.”

And last but not least, “Imagine,” appears in the background of her Bring It On cheer.

Polictial

The Elle Woods-version of Ariana is seen studying a book called "Immigration and Refugee Policy."

A nod to the current U.S. immigration crisis.

Family

Ariana subtly shouts out her brother Frankie with an autographed photo of him as a figure skater pinned up on her Bring It On room.