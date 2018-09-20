Are you the next Billy Murphy? The Young Offenders are looking for extras

Alright, pals, The Young Offenders are looking for extras to take part in some filming taking place in the next few weeks.

After a hugely successful film and debut season, the Cork crew have confirmed that they are back for another season.

Show bosses tweeted a casting callout today looking for extras, of all shapes and sizes, to take part.

The tweet reads: "Alright pals, we're lookin for extras for some stuff we're filming in late September and early October. Are ya interested? Have a look here http://vicofilms.com/extras/ and fill in your details. Legends!!"

The call asks for participants to be available from September 27 - 29 and October 1 - 5.
By Anna O'Donoghue

