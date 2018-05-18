Are you John Paul or JP? If so, RTÉ are looking for you

RTÉ are looking for men named John Paul or JP for new documentary about the 1979 papal visit.

According to the RTÉ Entertainment website, the upcoming documentary will profile the “generation of men who were named after the momentous visit of John Paul II”.

Statistics show that one in 10 baby boys born in 1980, were named John Paul after the historic visit.

Now aged 38, the John Pauls were 10 years old for Italia 90, 28 when the economy collapsed, 35 when the marriage equality referendum was passed.

“Their life stories mark four decades of change and insights into the country’s future,” they pointed out, which in turn will make for an interesting documentary.

If you’re a JP or you know a JP, contact producer Maya Derrington on 087 997 4861 or email maya@animotv.ie

