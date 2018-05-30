Are these the 15 best tweets of all time?
30/05/2018 - 15:45:00Back to Discover Home
Every regular Twitter user has had that moment where they see a tweet and think “this is why I love Twitter”.
It’s just such social media classics that have been the subject of discussion this month, after user @Fred_Delicious asked their fellows to share their all-time favourite tweets.
Here are the most popular responses.
1. Fast food thesis
User @AlbertEinlime thought this offering from @xLiserx deserves a spot in the hall of fame.
*Opens a window and the wind blows 84 hamburger wrappers from my desk.*— Lisa Marie (@xLiserx) December 5, 2016
"Oh no! My research!!"
2. Christians look away now
@DanMentos suggested this Christian joke, saying it “always makes me laugh”.
Me: I know you from somewhere— Nathan Usher (@thenatewolf) October 26, 2015
Jesus: I get that a lot
Me: no I'm sure
Jesus: just one of those faces
Me: [holding arms out] go like this
3. Compliments to the thread
@MattKimsey was met with a warm reception by suggesting one of @Fred_Delicious’ own tweets is an all time great – here it is.
"Fred, do you believe in ghosts?"— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 18, 2015
[I glance over to my all-ghost little league team & give them a thumbs up]
"I sure do"
4. The centipede pits
@JoelKrass said his favourite is this brilliant commentary on the flack the perceived millennial generation seem to get.
[shoving Millennials into the Centipede Pits] Millennials want weapons and ladders instead of a warrior's death in the Centipede Pits— it's always suntzu in philadelphia (@suntzufuntzu) July 9, 2017
5. A modest company with modest goals
User @captainkalvis said the all time greatest “has to be this one.”
We're a modest company with modest goals:— Steve D (@Stev_D) October 21, 2014
1: sell a quality product at a fair price
2: drain the world's oceans so we can find and kill god
6. A father’s dying wish
@MarfSalvador suggested this tale of emergency is the finest the social media site has offered.
DAD: [grabs chest] Quick! Call me an ambulance.— mo (@chuuew) May 4, 2016
ME: [hesitantly] You're... an ambulance.
DAD: I'm- I'm so proud of you, son [dies]
7. What happens at the dentist
Creator @LeBearGirdle said user @ErinLuhks was “tooth kind” for suggesting this tweet.
[Dentist waiting room]— brandAn Current Year (@LeBearGirdle) August 17, 2017
Me: [chanting] teeth, teeth-
Other patients: teeth, TEETH
Secretary: [pounding her clipboard] TEETH, TEETH, TEETH!
8. Simple but spectacular wordplay
“This tweet kept me awake at night it’s so simple yet brilliant,” said @KevinBuffalo.
Damn, this part of the library is Lit A-F— Bea_ker (@bea_ker) April 6, 2016
9. Attack of the clones
@elliotcomedy likes this twin threat.
ME: I think human cloning is a big mistake— Blah de Vivre (@blahdevivre) April 22, 2018
ALSO ME: ok wow, I'm right here
10. A ruinous exercise plan
@roxiqt likes their comedy on the dark side.
gonna take up jogging again, not to be healthier but to increase my chances of being murdered in the woods— Official Enya VEVO (@nachdermas) December 31, 2017
11. Count the arms
“I think about this tweet a lot,” said @leannuh_renay.
who called it an octopus not an armarmarmarmarmarmarmarmadillo— Mowgli (@Holy_Mowgli) December 11, 2017
12. Stop hitting yourself
@AlbertEinlime really enjoyed this from @smithsara79.
Me: *slapping my older brother in the face with his own hand* haha stop hitting yourself, why are you hitting yourself— Not Sara (@smithsara79) December 11, 2017
Sister-in-law: *crying* is this why you wanted an open casket
13. The angel and the bell
“This tweet is literally the reason I joined Twitter,” said @looktothepickle.
Every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings. It's always the same angel. It's covered in wings now and wants to die but can't— sweaty five dollars (@iscoff) June 12, 2012
14. Break-dancing falcon
Many agreed with @newLettuce’s suggestion of this tweet, which takes some thinking.
GUY: What does it eat?— huntigula (@huntigula) August 7, 2015
ME: [falcon perched on shoulder] Updog
*falcon starts break dancing*
ME: Not yet Tyler, wait until he asks what it is
15. And finally, winding down
What better way to wind things up than with @dksc4life’s all-time favourite.
I tap on the window & make the "roll window down" gesture. the guy just starts freaking out. not even the flight attendant can calm him down— the conventional and the mattress (@MrMichaelRose) August 5, 2013
Big round of a applause for all these tweets.
Thanks.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here