#Aras18: 6 celebrities who could (theoretically) run for President of Ireland
The race for Áras an Uachtaráin is heating up with a long list of candidates seeking a nomination to challenge Michael D Higgins for the presidency.
Three celebrity businessmen from Dragon's Den have already thrown their name into the hat with Sean Gallagher having already secured the nomination of four local councils.
This got us thinking and we decided to find out which unlikely celebrities could theoretically run for the position of President of Ireland.
According to Article 12 of the Irish Constitution:
So, let's take a look at the surprising list of celebrities who have or could claim Irish citizenship and run for the keys of Áras an Uachtaráin.
Martin Sheen
The actor was born Ramón Gerard Antonio Estévez in Dayton, Ohio. Sheen's father comes from Galicia in Spain but his mother hails from Borrisokane in Tipperary.
As well as having played President Josiah Bartlett on the West Wing, Sheen is also very politically active and outspoken for many great causes.
Plus, he's already good friends with Michael D!
Michael Flatley
Born in Chicago to Michael from Sligo and Eilish from Carlow, the Lord of The Dance claims both Irish and American citizenship.
In 2001, Flatley bought Castlehyde in North Cork.
The house was originally owned by the first president of Ireland, Douglas Hyde, meaning the Riverdance star already has a connection to the Áras - no matter how lose it is.
Olivia Wilde
Actress Olivia Wilde holds both American and Irish citizenship.
Born Olivia Jane Cockburn, she took her stage name from Irish author Oscar Wilde.
Her father, Andrew Cockburn was raised in Ireland before marrying American journalist Leslie Corkill Redlich and moving to New York where Olivia was born.
Olivia is only 34 which rules her out of a bid for the Aras this year, but could see her eligible in 2025.
Daniel Day-Lewis
While the Oscar winner was born in Kensington in London, he claims both Irish and British citizenship.
Daniel's father Cecil Day-Lewis comes from Ballintubbert in Co Laois.
The My Left Foot actor lives with his wife and children in Annamoe, Co Wicklow.
Sam Neill
Despite having been raised in New Zealand, Sam Neill was born in Omagh in Northern Ireland.
His father served in the army at the time of Sam's birth and was stationed in the North.
Even though he could claim Irish citizenship, he did have to get help from acting pals Liam Neeson and James Nesbitt to perfect his Northern Irish accent for his role in Peaky Blinders.
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh was born and raised in Belfast.
While currently holding British citizenship, the Harry Potter actor said in a recent biography, "I feel Irish. I don't think you can take Belfast out of the boy".
