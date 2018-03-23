Aran Island pub flooded with beer on Paddy's Day after burglar left taps running

A pub on the Aran islands was flooded with beer on St Patrick's Day after a burglar left 16 of its taps running.

According to the Connacht Tribune, cigarettes and €500 in cash was stolen from Joe Watty's pub on Inis Mor in the early hours of March 17.

Gardaí say a large amount of damage was done to the premises and investigations are ongoing.

Joe Watty's pub. Photo: Google Maps.

- Digital Desk