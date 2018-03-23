Aran Island pub flooded with beer on Paddy's Day after burglar left taps running

Back to St Patrick’s Day Discover Home

A pub on the Aran islands was flooded with beer on St Patrick's Day after a burglar left 16 of its taps running.

According to the Connacht Tribune, cigarettes and €500 in cash was stolen from Joe Watty's pub on Inis Mor in the early hours of March 17.

Gardaí say a large amount of damage was done to the premises and investigations are ongoing.

Joe Watty's pub. Photo: Google Maps.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Joe Watty's, Inis Mór, Aran Islands

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover