Apple has released their list of 2018's most downloaded apps

Apple has released their list of 2018's most downloaded apps and YouTube has climbed into top spot, beating both Instagram and Snapchat.

Last year, the video streaming app held the number 3 slot, with Bitmoji and Snapchat coming in first and second respectively.

Snapchat has dropped one spot down to third, while Bitmoji drops five down to sixth.

Instagram is now the second most downloaded app.

The top free apps, according to Apple are:

  • 1 - YouTube
  • 2 - Instagram
  • 3 - Snapchat
  • 4 - Messenger
  • 5 - Facebook
  • 6 - Bitmoji
  • 7 - Netflix
  • 8 - Google Maps
  • 9 - Gmail
  • 10 - Spotify Music
  • 11 - Amazon
  • 12 - Uber
  • 13 - WhatsApp Messenger
  • 14 - Pandora
  • 15 - Wish
  • 16 - TikTok
  • 17 - Cash App
  • 18 - Google Photos
  • 19 - Google Chrome
  • 20 - Twitter
By Greg Murphy

